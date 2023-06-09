close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IndiGo Airlines set to commence codeshare flights through Istanbul to US

IndiGo is all set to commence codeshare flights through Istanbul to the US as the no-frills carrier continues to expand its international connectivity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiGo is all set to commence codeshare flights through Istanbul to the US as the no-frills carrier continues to expand its international connectivity.

The flights, in codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, will provide connections to New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, effective June 15, it said in a release on Friday.

The airline, India's largest in terms of domestic market share, already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations.

"We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles," IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The overseas connectivity expansion of IndiGo, which has more than 300 planes, also comes at a time when Tata Group-owned Air India is reviving and expanding its fleet as well as routes.

Also Read

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo passenger has heated argument with crew member, DGCA launches probe

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Mahanagar Gas to set up Rs 500-cr biogas plant in city, signs MoU with BMC

Air India puts together 'huge financing deal' for new fleet: CEO Wilson

Maruti launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8L

From Batman to Sholay, icons that have fought and won the trademark fight

Life Insurance Corporation increases stake in SAIL by 2.001% to 8.687%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo United States airline industry

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mahanagar Gas to set up Rs 500-cr biogas plant in city, signs MoU with BMC

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
3 min read

Air India puts together 'huge financing deal' for new fleet: CEO Wilson

Air India
3 min read

Maruti launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8L

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read

Most Popular

From Goa to Kerala, four states breach 10% adoption of e-2-wheelers

electric scooters
5 min read

Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO

Sanjiv Mehta
5 min read

Margins remain a pain point for organised FMCG supply-chain companies

Jiomart
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon