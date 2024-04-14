Business Standard
Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights amid escalating conflict

Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives Photo AP/PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.
Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.
The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.
Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.
 

Topics : Air India Israel-Iran Conflict

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

