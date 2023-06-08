Airbus deliveries shoot up in May, Go First orders fall by 16 units

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 63 aircraft in May, up 34% from the same month last year, bringing its total for the year to 244 jets, the company said on Wednesday, confirming Reuters reports.

It booked no new net orders during the traditional lull immediately before the upcoming Paris Airshow.

But it reshuffled orders for 17 planes including 16 removed from the list of outstanding orders for India's Go First, days before the airline sought bankruptcy protection last month, according to a monthly data sheet from the company.

Airbus declined to elaborate on the published data. Go First could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chris Reese)

Also Read India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express Airbus deliveries down 11% to 127 jets in Q1, supply chain issues to blame IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground Airbus C295 aircraft for India successfully completes its flight in Spain Hero MotoCorp to drive in mid, budget-range EVs in FY25: CEO Gupta Global investors in race for student housing company Good Host Spaces Tata Motors looking to increase localisation of electric vehicles to 85% Infosys grows footprint in the Nordics with new proximity centre in Norway IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 6.83 times on second day of share sale