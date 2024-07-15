Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Airbus expects China, India to drive jet sales in next two decades

Carriers in India have loaded up on new plane orders as demand for flying soars with a growing middle class

Boeing

About 45 per cent of all new plane deliveries will be to replace older, less fuel efficient aircraft, according to the forecast. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kate Duffy and Siddharth Philip

Airbus SE predicted China and India will be key growth drivers for the aviation industry in the next two decades as the planemaker expects the global commercial fleet will double in the period.

The company anticipates the world will have 48,230 aircraft in 2043, compared with 24,240 planes at the start of this year, according to Airbus’s annual Global Market Forecast. About 45 per cent of all new plane deliveries will be to replace older, less fuel efficient aircraft, according to the forecast.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Indian carriers are expanding their international and their widebody operations that had historically been served by foreign carriers,” Joost Van Der Heijden, Airbus’s head of marketing, said on a call.

Carriers in India have loaded up on new plane orders as demand for flying soars with a growing middle class. Market leader IndiGo has more than 1,000 aircraft on order, including a recent agreement for its first long-haul jets, while recently privatized Air India Ltd. is looking to shore up its fleet and ramp up services across its network. 

Airbus’s forecast comes at a time when the planemaker and its rival Boeing Co are struggling to ramp up production and many airlines in the US and in Europe have taken a more gloomy view on their near-term prospects.

On Friday, Deutsche Lufthansa AG cut its profit outlook for the full year as it wrestles with higher unit costs and falling ticket prices. On Thursday, Delta Air Lines Inc. warned that US domestic carriers are struggling to fill planes, dragging down ticket prices in a fare war that’s weighing on profits.  

The International Air Transport Association said last month that there’s still pent-up demand for cross-border travel in Asia, and that the region will bring in about $600 million in profit this year. That compares with $14.8 billion in profit in North America, by far the biggest contributor to the aviation industry’s earnings.

Also Read

Airbus

Airbus launches cost cutting measures to 'save 2024' after output troubles

Cebu Air

Cebu Air signs $24 billion preliminary pact with Airbus for over 150 Jets

Airbus

Airbus delivers 67 planes in first half of June, up 2% from last year

Airbus

Airbus cuts key industrial, financial targets, takes hefty space charge

AA Airbus UCAV 2

Airbus unveils concept of unmanned wingman protecting manned fighter jets

Topics : Airbus aircrafts Aviation Aviation sector China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon