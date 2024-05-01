Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has appointed Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A and business development.

Before joining Airtel, Mandelia was heading the corporate health and wellness business units at Tata 1mg, along with corporate strategy.

"Ambareesh Mandelia has been appointed as Head M&A and Business Development of the Company with effect from May 01, 2024," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Mandelia is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, 2003 batch. He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and corporate development.