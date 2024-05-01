Business Standard
Airtel appoints Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A, business development

A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has appointed Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A and business development.
Before joining Airtel, Mandelia was heading the corporate health and wellness business units at Tata 1mg, along with corporate strategy.
"Ambareesh Mandelia has been appointed as Head M&A and Business Development of the Company with effect from May 01, 2024," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.
Mandelia is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, 2003 batch. He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and corporate development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airtel Merger and Acquisition

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

