RailTel signs MoU with tech firm for KAVACH implementation projects

The railways on Wednesday inked an agreement with a tech firm for "exploring and delivering" train collision avoidance system KAVACH implementation projects in India as well as other countries, according to a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this purpose was signed between RailTel Corporation of India Limited and Quadrant Future Tek Limited.

In the statement, RailTel said the agreement with the tech firm is for "exploring and delivering KAVACH (train collision avoidance system) implementation projects in India as well as other countries".

"The MoU lays out a framework for Quadrant to partner exclusively with RailTel on delivering the specific targeted opportunity related to KAVACH," it said.

KAVACH is an indigenously developed automatic train protection (ATP) system of the Indian Railways. It is a highly technology intensive system that requires safety certification of the highest order, the statement said. The Indian Railways is also marketing the system in other countries.

According to RailTel, implementation of KAVACH on the Indian Railways network is one of the priority areas of the national transporter. The system was adopted as a "National ATP System" by the Ministry of Railways in July 2020.

"Quadrant Future Tek Limited is under the process of final approval by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for the KAVACH project," RailTel said.



"RailTel has an in-house team of experts in the Railway Signalling System and is fully capable of taking up such massive upgrade projects like KAVACH. Both the parties, with their individual expertise combined, will now aggressively explore KAVACH project opportunities," it said.

Chairman-cum-managing director of RailTel Sanjai Kumar said RailTel is committed to contribute in the journey of the Indian Railways for implementation of indigenous safety systems like KAVACH and will explore to proliferate the technology abroad.

"Quadrant Future Tek Limited is a technology and innovation-driven company certified to ISO/IRIS/TS quality management systems," RailTel said.