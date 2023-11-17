Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Airtel to seek reversal of Rs 26,393 penalty order received under CGST Act

The company further said it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for rectification or reversal of the same

Bharti Airtel

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Airtel to seek reversal of Rs 26,393 penalty order received under CGST Act New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has said it does not agree with an order received under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act for levy of a penalty of Rs 26,393, and will seek its rectification and reversal.

The order pertains to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru, and was received by the company on November 16, 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The order passed u/s 73 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 levying penalty of Rs 26,393," it said.

The company further said it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for rectification or reversal of the same.
 
The contravention relates to "alleged irregular input tax credit transitioning and mismatch in GSTR-3B vis-a-vis GSTR-2A filled for the financial year 2017-18".

The order has been passed with respect of Telesonic Networks, a subsidiary company, which has been merged with the company with effect from February 1, 2023. 

Also Read

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

Hockey: FIH takes U-turn, abandons trial of new penalty corner rule

CGST Rule 89(4) or 89(4B)? Refund issue can snowball into major problem

Reserve Bank of India clears resolution plan for Reliance Capital

Coal imports case: SC to hear in Feb Centre's appeal against Bombay HC

Softbank sells 2.5% stake in logistics firm Delhivery for Rs 739 crore

IPGL to sign agreement with Iran Port soon to start op at Chabahar port

Bajaj Finance temporarily halts issuance of EMI Cards to new customers

Topics : Bharti Airtel CGST act cgst

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon