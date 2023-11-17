Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

IPGL to sign agreement with Iran Port soon to start op at Chabahar port

Chabahar is an oceanic port. It is near to the Indian Ocean and closest to the route to Afghanistan

Chabahar Port

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) -- formed to develop and run Chabahar port in Iran -- will soon sign an agreement with the Iranian Port Authority to start full-fledged operation, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary TK Ramachandran said on Friday.
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"(To start full-fledged operation of) the Chabahar Port...the agreement was to be signed between IPGL and Iranian Port authority. That is under process. It will happen soon," Ramachandran told reporters here.
Chabahar is an oceanic port. It is near to the Indian Ocean and closest to the route to Afghanistan.
Replying to a question on the operation of India-financed Sittwe Port in Myanmar amid fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta groups, Ramachandran said, "In terms of infrastructure, the work will continue. As and when the geopolitical situation will be appropriate, the cargo movement will happen".
There have been mounting hostilities between anti-junta groups and Myanmar government forces in several key towns and regions near the border with India in the last few weeks, fuelling concerns in the Indian military establishment about the possible spillover effect.
The port in Rakhine state of the neighbouring country was built with assistance from India as part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP).

Also Read

PM Modi, Iran President discuss ways to realise Chabahar port's potential

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Int'l transport corridor: Reflection of India's expanding global footprint

PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi to discuss bilateral ties

Bajaj Finance temporarily halts issuance of EMI Cards to new customers

Would be wonderful to see India lift WC trophy on home soil: Air India CEO

SoftBank pares 2.5% stake in logistics firm Delhivery worth Rs 739 cr

IndiGo becomes first airline to have over 2,000 daily scheduled flights

IT services firm NTT Data to offer tools for Microsoft Copilot AI assistant

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Iran Chabahar port

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon