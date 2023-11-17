Sensex (-0.28%)
Softbank sells 2.5% stake in logistics firm Delhivery for Rs 739 crore

The names of the buyers were not disclosed by the exchange

Delhivery

Last month, SoftBank also sold 1.1 per cent equity in food delivery major Zomato for Rs 1,040 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
SVF Doorbell, an investment arm of Japanese investment major Softbank, on Friday sold 2.49 per cent stake in logistics firm Delhivery. 

It sold 18.3 million shares at Rs 404 apiece to mop up Rs 739 crore. The shares were sold via block deals. 
 
The names of the buyers were not disclosed by the exchange. 
 
Shares of Delhivery fell 3.5 per cent to end at Rs 400. As of September 2023, the SoftBank arm had held a 14.46 per cent stake in Delhivery. In March, SVF had sold 3.85 per cent stake in Delhivery at Rs 340.8 apiece to raise Rs 954 crore. 
 
Last month, SoftBank also sold 1.1 per cent equity in food delivery major Zomato for Rs 1,040 crore.

Topics : Softbank Group SoftBank Capital Delhivery

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

