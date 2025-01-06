Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel, Vi sell entire stake in Wi-Fi JV Firefly to iBus for Rs 9 crore

Airtel, Vi sell entire stake in Wi-Fi JV Firefly to iBus for Rs 9 crore

The deal is expected to close within 30 business days from the date of execution of the agreement between the firms

Airtel

FireFly Networks Limited is a 50-50 joint venture between Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Limited. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have sold their entire stake in Wi-Fi infrastructure company Firefly Networks to iBus Network and Infrastructure for Rs 9 crore, the telcos said in separate regulatory filings on Monday.

FireFly Networks Limited is a 50-50 joint venture between Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Limited.

"Bharti Airtel Limited has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with iBus Network and Infrastructure Private Limited for transfer of Company's entire stake (50 per cent) in Firefly Networks Limited," Airtel said in a filing.

The deal is expected to close within 30 business days from the date of execution of the agreement between the firms.

 

"The Company will receive Rs 45 million for the sale of its entire stake (50 per cent) held in Firefly," Vodafone Idea said in a separate filing.

Firefly manages and monetises Wi-Fi hotspots by providing the best Wi-Fi infrastructure to partners like educational institutes, hospitals, malls, cafes, public hangouts and markets, transit points and corporate parks across the major Indian cities.

Backed by marquee investors like the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and International Finance Corporation, iBUS Network and Infrastructure specialises in providing in-building telecom network solutions and Wi-Fi managed services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta

Meta challenges Rs 213 crore CCI penalty in NCLAT, hearing on Jan 16

SBI

Brokerages bullish on SBI Card on expectation of credit cost moderation

Disney

Walt Disney, Fubo near deal to merge their online live TV businesses

steel, steel exports

Steel ministry proposes merger between state-run KIOCL, NMDC: Report

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

IIFCL plans to raise about Rs 8,000 cr from borrowing during Jan-Mar qtr

Topics : Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Wifi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon