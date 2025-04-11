Friday, April 11, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty clocks pre-sales worth Rs 1,080 crore in FY25, up 6%

Ajmera Realty clocks pre-sales worth Rs 1,080 crore in FY25, up 6%

Across FY25, the company launched projects including Ajmera Vihara, Ajmera Iris, and Ajmera Marina

The company has further added three projects to its pipeline, measuring about 700,000 square feet with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,300 crore

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Mumbai-based realtor Ajmera Realty & Infra reported sales of Rs 1,080 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), up 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
However, the company's pre-sales for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4 FY25) stood at Rs 250 crore, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
 
Further, the company's collections for FY25 stood at Rs 646 crore, up 13 per cent. In Q4 FY25, the collection stood at Rs 182 crore, down 8 per cent Y-o-Y but up 9 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Across FY25, the company launched projects including Ajmera Vihara, Ajmera Iris, and Ajmera Marina. Its sustenance sales through the projects Ajmera Lugaano & Florenza, Ajmera Eden & Ajmera Manhattan, Ajmera Greenfinity, and Ajmera Prive also contributed to the overall pre-sales growth in FY25.
 
 
The company has further added three projects to its pipeline, measuring about 700,000 square feet with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,300 crore. These additions consist of organic, outright buy as well as society redevelopments. With this, the company's total launch pipeline has increased to about 2.6 million square feet and a GDV of Rs 6,800 crore.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said, “Despite market fluctuations, our strategic project launches and customer-centric approach have resulted in sales momentum across our portfolio. We expect the resolution of the regulatory environment, giving the critical approvals for the project launches and thereby fast-tracking the launches of the expanded project portfolio. This achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to future growth and our ambitious 5x growth strategy moving forward.”
 

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

