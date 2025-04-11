Friday, April 11, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / JSW MG Motor India expects EVs to make up 65% of sales by end of 2025

The company, whose all-electric crossover utility vehicle Windsor has crossed 20,000 units cumulative sales milestone in six months, had 50 per cent of its sales from EVs in 2024

On the good traction that Windsor has witnessed, he said the model's "exceptional value proposition" has been received very well by customers. | (Photo X: @TheJSWGroup)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

JSW MG Motor India on Friday said it expects up to 65 per cent of its total sales to come from electric vehicles by the end of this year.

The company, whose all-electric crossover utility vehicle Windsor has crossed 20,000 units cumulative sales milestone in six months, had 50 per cent of its sales from EVs in 2024.

It had sold a total of 60,000 vehicles in 2024. At present, JSW MG Motor India sells three EV models -- ZS, Comet and Windsor -- and three internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles -- Hector, Astor and Gloster.

"EVs are constituting more than 60 per cent of sales in our M-o-M (month-on-month) sales in CY25. We will carry this momentum throughout the year and are confident that our EVs will drive 60-65 per cent of our total sales by year end," JSW MG Motor India Director Sales & Marketing, Rakesh Sen said.

 

JSW MG Motor India is also expanding its new energy vehicle portfolio with MG Cyberster and MG M9, which will be retailed through its newly 'accessible luxury' channel MG Select.

On the good traction that Windsor has witnessed, he said the model's "exceptional value proposition" has been received very well by customers.

"In addition, with the MG Windsor, we have successfully addressed category barriers and dispelled several myths around EVs in India through our innovative approach," he added.

Sen said the Windsor has become the fastest EV model to achieve the 20,000 sales cumulative milestone.

The company had launched the Windsor in September last year and introduced an ownership plan through Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering and claimed that owning the model was at the price equivalent of a manual engine-based compact SUV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW MG Motor India EV market EV market India Electric vehicles in India

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

