Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 21.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.9 crore for the June quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 91.56 crore, as compared to Rs 47 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
Also Read
Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities
EaseMyTrip's general sales agreement with SpiceJet to start from Aug 1
OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative
Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report
Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year global distribution deal
Penguin Random House announces imprint for publishing in Indian languages
Shriram Properties Q1 profit rises 59% to Rs 16.62 cr on better income
Boeing front-runner to secure order for widebody jet from IndiGo: Report
Finolex Cables net profit rises 39% to Rs 132.2 cr in Q1, revenue up 19%
Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)