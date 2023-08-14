Confirmation

Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago

travel, travel insurance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 21.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.9 crore for the June quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 91.56 crore, as compared to Rs 47 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Easy Trip Planners Limited Revenue collection Travel portals Q1 results

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

