HP to sell refurbished PCs to retail customers, small businesses in India

Global personal computer (PC) maker HP on Thursday announced that it will be selling refurbished laptops to retail customers and small businesses in India via a subscription model, managed by an HP-certified partner.

India is the first market where the company is launching a refurbished PC initiative, and plans to expand in other regions in 2024 as well.

Using the subscription model, retail customers and small businesses will have access to HP PCs with the latest hardware for a period of 6, 12, or 24 months. The programme's initial focus will be on notebooks, with a vision to expand and diversify its offerings, the company said.

"Recognising the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage," said Gurpreet Singh Brar, vice president, HP India market.

"Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society. This programme underlines our dedication to serving the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge," he added.

HP's certified partner will source devices from enterprise and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP. Post-refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.

Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements, before rigorous inspections to ensure optimal performance, the company said.

The refurbishment programme stems from HP's prior pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for its workforce internally.

HP has set a goal to achieve 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030. The new programme will offer customers an "eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative through refurbished devices."