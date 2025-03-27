Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AM/NS India commissions first scrap unit, plans three more by FY26

AM/NS India commissions first scrap unit, plans three more by FY26

By processing scrap at its own facilities, AM/NS India hopes to enhance material quality and yield while reducing conversion and logistics costs, and formalising the scrap industry

Scrap has a crucial role in the decarbonisation journey of steelmakers across the world. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Mar 27 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has commissioned its first scrap processing facility and is looking to set up at least three more to meet the growing demand for high-quality scrap for its steel production and to strengthen the domestic supply chain.
 
Scrap has a crucial role in the decarbonisation journey of steelmakers across the world. And the joint venture between global steelmakers – ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – has set sights on increasing the scrap mix in steelmaking capacity to over 10 per cent by 2030, up from 3–5 per cent today, as part of the decarbonisation roadmap set out in its inaugural Climate Action Report in 2024.
 
 
By processing scrap at its own facilities, AM/NS India hopes to enhance material quality and yield while reducing conversion and logistics costs, and formalising the scrap industry. The investment in the processing facilities is expected to be about Rs 350 crore.
 
Akshaya Gujral, executive director of downstream operations at AM/NS India, said estimates suggest India would principally be a scrap-short nation. “The scrap demand is expected to be around 50 million tonnes (mt) by 2030–2035 and scrap generation is expected to be about 40 mt.” In CY24, scrap demand in India was 39 mt.
 
So, India would have to rely on imports. “But our understanding is, import of scrap will also diminish. The sources will dry up as the entire world understands the benefits of scrap and wants to consume more of the scrap that they generate within their countries,” Gujral said.

India imported 8 mt of scrap in CY24. Major countries exporting scrap to India are the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, Poland, Malaysia, Bahrain, among others.
 
According to market analysts, about 14–15 per cent of India’s scrap requirements is sourced from the US. As US steel mills step up production in the wake of tariffs, scrap exports from the US are likely to get impacted.
 
AM/NS India noted that India’s scrap supply chain is currently highly fragmented, with materials passing through multiple intermediaries – from local scrap collectors to scrap yards – before reaching the consumption points. This inflates costs, diminishes material quality and adds little value across the chain, according to the company.
 
To achieve its goal of 10 per cent scrap utilisation by 2030, AM/NS understands that it cannot depend on a fragmented supply chain and is therefore setting up the processing facilities. The first centre at Khopoli in Maharashtra, having a capacity of 120 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA), is up and running.
 
“By the end of FY26, we should have four functional scrap yards. This should give us approximately 0.5 mt of scrap which we can process and consume directly in our processes,” Gujral said.
 
About 65 per cent of AM/NS India’s existing steelmaking capacity is gas-based direct reduced iron (DRI) – electric arc furnace (EAF), a process suited for using scrap. Apart from captive use, some of the scrap may also be sold in the external market.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

