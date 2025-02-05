Interarch Building Products Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 28.2 cr

Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a 28 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 28.19 crore for the December quarter.
Its net profit stood at Rs 21.99 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 369.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 321.24 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
It is a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider.
