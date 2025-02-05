Business Standard

Interarch Building Products Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 28.2 cr

Total income rose to Rs 369.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 321.24 crore in the year-ago period

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a 28 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 28.19 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.99 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total income rose to Rs 369.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 321.24 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

It is a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

