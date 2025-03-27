Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Eyeing 1,600 MW expansion plan, Adani Energy acquires Mahan Transmission

Eyeing 1,600 MW expansion plan, Adani Energy acquires Mahan Transmission

The MTL will evacuate 1,230 MW of power from Adani Power's upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Singrauli district and feed into the state grid

Adani Energy

According to the filing, equity shares are being acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each for a cash consideration. | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday announced acquisition of a project special purpose vehicle Mahan Transmission, which will evacuate 1,230 MW power from Adani Power's upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Singrauli district.

The company has on 26th March, 2025... executed share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of Mahan Transmission Ltd (MTL), a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, equity shares are being acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each for a cash consideration.

It also stated that the acquisition is completed and the total authorised and paid-up share capital of the MTL is Rs 5 lakh.

 

The MTL is incorporated in India and was registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi, on November 20, 2024.

This acquisition is proposed to further AESL's strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities.

The MTL will evacuate 1,230 MW of power from Adani Power's upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Singrauli district and feed into the state grid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank, JP Morgan roll out anytime dollar payments for clients

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco in talks to invest in BPCL, ONGC's planned refineries

Vinay Bansal, founder CEO of Inflection Point Ventures

Inflection Point Ventures marks 14 exits in 2024, aims for 20 exits in 2025

Amazon

BIS intensifies crackdowns e-comm warehouses, seizes substandard products

National highway

CPP Investments to invest Rs 2,080 cr in National Highways Infra Trust

Topics : Adani Gautam Adani Power Transmission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon