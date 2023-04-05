close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amazon.com Inc lays off about 100 employees in its gaming divisions

Amazon has struggled to capitalize on its resources in gaming, including through its Crown channel, an entertainment show on the Twitch streaming service

Bloomberg
Amazon

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us
By Cecilia D'Anastasio
Amazon.com Inc. laid off about 100 employees in its video-game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks, affecting workers at Prime Gaming, Game Growth and the company’s San Diego studio.
 
“Our resources will be aligned to support our focus on content,” Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann wrote in a memo to employees Tuesday. “Going forward, we will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress.” 
Amazon has struggled to capitalize on its resources in gaming, including through its Crown channel, an entertainment show on the Twitch streaming service. Twitch recently cut about 400 positions. The company has canceled and even removed titles from sale since the division kicked off in 2012. 

Amazon has only released one internally developed game — the online role-playing title New World, which suffered a steep decline in its player base after the September 2021 launch. The Irvine, California-based New World team will continue to grow, Hartmann said. 
Despite the layoffs, employees working on an unannounced project from the San Diego studio will “double down on the pre-production phase” of the game, Hartmann said. Amazon’s studio in Montreal, also working on an unannounced project, will continue to expand. 

Also Read

No employee was sacked, all resignations were voluntary: Amazon India

Amazon layoffs in India may be higher than other tech majors: Report

Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start?

Amazon becomes world's first listed firm to lose $1 trillion in market cap

Layoffs are part of annual operating planning review process: Amazon

Thomas Cook to set up forex outlets at Manohar International Airport

Space start-up Skyroot conducts long duration test of its cryogenic engine

General Motors' 5,000 salaried workers take buyouts to leave company

Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations

Vedanta arm Balco signs pact with SRIPL to source hybrid renewable power


Amazon did see success with publishing the South Korean online role-playing game Lost Ark. Hartmann said the company will grow its third-party publishing efforts, which include a recent agreement with NCSoft Corp.
Shares of Amazon rose 0.9% to $103.29 at 2:02 p.m. in New York.

The company’s gaming group has also seen executive turnover. Hartmann’s predecessor, Amazon Game Studios boss Mike Frazzini, stepped down last year. Veteran gaming executive John Smedley, who helped run the San Diego office, announced plans to leave in January.
Topics : Amazon | layoff | jobs

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Eastern Railway's revenue sees 21.17% jump to Rs 10, 502 cr in FY'23

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
2 min read
Premium

More cos paying directors Rs 1 lakh per board meeting now than before Covid

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
3 min read

TVS Motor Company's Singapore arm to buy 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor company
1 min read

V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

V3 Ventures
2 min read

Capex cannot be driven by public investment, says industry body Assocham

Capex
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon