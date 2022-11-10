JUST IN
Rated Indian infrastructure firms most exposed to currency risk: S&P
Meta layoffs hit India teams; number of affected employees unclear
9.75 million developers in India use GitHub, 2nd largest after US
Edelweiss to slash wholesale loan book to Rs 2,900 crore in 2 years
pi Ventures raises $8 mn for 2nd fund from British International Investment
Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy
Background checks and more: How IT companies are detecting moonlighting
Toyota Kirloskar forays into CNG segment; introduces 2 new models
Tata Motors to delist ADS, net loss in second qtr narrows to Rs 945 crore
Twitter abruptly scraps gray 'Official' verification badge within hours
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Rated Indian infrastructure firms most exposed to currency risk: S&P
Smart home appliances start-up Up raises $1.3 mn in pre-seed funding
Business Standard

Amazon becomes world's first listed firm to lose $1 trillion in market cap

Amazon and Microsoft Corp. were neck-and-neck in the race to breach the unwelcome milestone, with the Windows software maker close behind after having lost $889 billion from a November 2021 peak

Topics
Amazon | Markets | Microsoft

Subrat Patnaik & Jeran Wittenstein | Bloomberg 

Amazon headquarter. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year.

Shares in the e-commerce and cloud company fell 4.3% on Wednesday, pushing its market value to about $879 billion from a record close at $1.88 trillion on July 2021. Amazon and Microsoft Corp. were neck-and-neck in the race to breach the unwelcome milestone, with the Windows software maker close behind after having lost $889 billion from a November 2021 peak.

While technology and growth stocks have been punished throughout the year, fears of a recession have further dampened sentiment in the sector. The top five US technology companies by revenue have seen nearly $4 trillion in market value evaporate this year.

amazon m cap

The world’s largest online retailer has spent this year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers resumed pre-pandemic habits. Its shares have fallen almost 50% amid slowing sales, soaring costs and a jump in interest rates. Since the start of the year, co-founder Jeff Bezos has seen his fortune dwindle by about $83 billion to $109 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last month, Amazon projected the slowest revenue growth for a holiday quarter in the company’s history as shoppers reduce their spending in the face of economic uncertainty. That sent its market value below $1 trillion for the first time since the pandemic-fueled rally in tech stocks more than two years ago.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.