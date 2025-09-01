Monday, September 01, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

According to the company, Punjab has over 46,000 sellers across categories, such as sports, apparel, beauty, and kitchen, selling their products on the online marketplace

amazon

K N Srikanth, Director - Home, Kitchen and Outdoors at Amazon India, said, "As the nation gears up for the festive season, we are bringing together millions of customers, sellers, and brands from every corner of India ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025." (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India on Monday said it is gearing up to meet rising customer demand across high-growth categories, such as home, electronics, fashion and grocery, among others, ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF).

The company has also expanded its operations network with a new fulfilment centre in Rajpura, Punjab, creating new job opportunities in the region, it said.

According to the company, Punjab has over 46,000 sellers across categories, such as sports, apparel, beauty, and kitchen, selling their products on the online marketplace.

This festive season, customers in Chandigarh are showing a marked preference for premium products across all categories. The home, kitchen and outdoors categories have emerged as a key growth driver for Amazon across Chandigarh and Punjab, the company said.

 

These categories witnessed a double-digit growth in both regions, along with a 20 per cent rise in new customers across the state.

Also Read

Amazon

Shift seen towards premium, wellness-led products in Chennai: Amazon

Flipkart FC

Flipkart, Amazon stack up space for India's festival shopping rushpremium

Amazon

Amazon boosts festive delivery with 12 fulfilment, 6 new sort centres

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Govt to tap Amazon, Flipkart data in inflation revamp, launch index

Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal plans to triple global capability centre staff in India

Chandigarh saw a demand growth for dehumidifiers (105 per cent year-on-year), air purifiers (45 per cent YoY), and solar solutions (30 per cent YoY).

The city also witnessed strong momentum in fitness and mobility, with treadmills (70 per cent YoY) and weight training equipment (35 per cent YoY) gaining popularity, while across the state, two-wheeler sales surged 30 per cent YoY, led by Chetak, Vida, Ola, Bajaj and Hero.

K N Srikanth, Director - Home, Kitchen and Outdoors at Amazon India, said, "As the nation gears up for the festive season, we are bringing together millions of customers, sellers, and brands from every corner of India ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025."  "As we celebrate with customers in Punjab and across the country, we will continue to offer the widest selection, great value, convenience, and speed, spreading festive cheer to millions of homes this season," Srikanth added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

semiconductors chipmakers

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to expand semiconductor engineering

Maruti

Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra's SUV sales to dealers dip for first time in over 3 years

Tata motors

Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

Topics : Amazon Amazon India festivals festive season sale Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon