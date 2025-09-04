Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mother Dairy on Thursday said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.

Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams."  The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.

 

"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.

Mother Dairy is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this reform are effectively passed on to the consumers, he assured.

"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.

The reduction in GST rates for a wide range of dairy products would create stronger market opportunities for farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL refining margins to stay firm on Russian crude advantage, say analysts

IndusInd Bank

Hinduja-backed IndusInd's new CEO Rajiv Anand seeks to cut risks in revamp

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio crosses 500 mn users at 9 years, unveils anniversary offers

aa

Small cars remain base, but SUVs can't be ignored: Maruti MD Takeuchi

Reliance Jio

Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Topics : GST Revamp Mother Dairy Dairy industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon