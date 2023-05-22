close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries

The e-commerce firm would offer free shipping, or free delivery on all orders above Rs 249

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Amazon fresh

Amazon fresh

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon India has expanded its full-basket grocery service Amazon Fresh to over 60 cities across India. The Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience will offer an expanded selection of grocery products including fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products among other daily grocery needs. Customers in these cities will be able to get value offers on all grocery needs through weekend sale, Super Value Days from 1st to 7th every month and convenience of delivery at a preferred time slot.
Amazon would offer free shipping, or free delivery on all orders above Rs 249.

“With this expansion, customers across India will be able to purchase high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to them at their doorstep,” said Srikant Sree Ram, Head, Amazon Fresh. “We have seen good demand for seasonal products like mangoes and summer essentials this season and will continue to remain laser focussed on providing our growing customer base across the country the best online shopping experience.”
Amazon Fresh offers a simplified shopping experience, with a dedicated app-in-app for groceries. It also includes convenient features like personalized widgets, buy again option and reminders to ensure that frequently shopped items aren’t forgotten during checkout. 

Also Read

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

MCA concludes demerger hearing of Shipping Corp, may approve soon: Sources

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Jet Airways case: NCLAT to pass order on JKC's plea against SBI on May 30

NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

Topics : Amazon e commerce India

First Published: May 22 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers
2 min read

Jet Airways case: NCLAT to pass order on JKC's plea against SBI on May 30

Jet Airways
2 min read

NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

Go First
1 min read

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

Fintech
8 min read
Premium

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

MNCs with permanent establishment to pay tax on pre-negotiated income
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon