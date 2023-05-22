Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries

Amazon India has expanded its full-basket grocery service Amazon Fresh to over 60 cities across India. The Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience will offer an expanded selection of grocery products including fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products among other daily grocery needs. Customers in these cities will be able to get value offers on all grocery needs through weekend sale, Super Value Days from 1st to 7th every month and convenience of delivery at a preferred time slot.

Amazon Fresh offers a simplified shopping experience, with a dedicated app-in-app for groceries. It also includes convenient features like personalized widgets, buy again option and reminders to ensure that frequently shopped items aren’t forgotten during checkout.

“With this expansion, customers across India will be able to purchase high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to them at their doorstep,” said Srikant Sree Ram, Head, Amazon Fresh. “We have seen good demand for seasonal products like mangoes and summer essentials this season and will continue to remain laser focussed on providing our growing customer base across the country the best online shopping experience.”