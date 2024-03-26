Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ambit Finvest raises Rs 690 crore from Daiwa Securities, existing investors

Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group, which has been a partner for Ambit Group in other businesses, will get a minority stake for its Rs 415-crore investment, a statement said

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Classified as a systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), it has helped over 68,000 MSME business owners by offering them business loans for various requirements. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-bank lender Ambit Finvest on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 690 crore from a Japanese securities group and other existing investors.
Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group, which has been a partner for Ambit Group in other businesses, will get a minority stake for its Rs 415-crore investment, a statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The remaining Rs 275 crore has been raised from existing shareholders, including the parent, the statement said.
The company is engaged in providing secured and unsecured business loans, as well as used vehicle loans, to micro small and medium-sized enterprises in India over the last two years, and has invested in branches and technology, the statement said.
Classified as a systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), it has helped over 68,000 MSME business owners by offering them business loans for various requirements.

It has disbursed over Rs 6,000 crore worth of loans since its inception in 2018 and currently has over Rs 3,800 crore in assets under management. It is present in 11 states through 165 branches and 2,000 employees.
Ambit's group chief executive officer Ashok Wadhwa said the NBFC is now "at the cusp of a breakout" in business trajectory and added that Daiwa is a long-term strategic investor.
"We see India as a strategically important country which is expected to experience high economic growth in the coming years," Seiji Nakata, president and chief executive officer of Daiwa Securities Group, said.
Referring to the existing relationship with Ambit, which includes collaboration on institutional equities, equity capital markets (IPO), public fund-raising and related businesses leveraging the Indo-Japan corridor, Nakata said with the investment in Ambit Finvest, there is a potential for an expansion of its business operations in India.

Also Read

Religare shares gain 4.6% after CCI approves Burman stake buy in company

Kedaara Capital backs decision made on ESOPs issued to Religare Chairperson

RBI asks Religare to submit fresh application for stake transfer of RHDFCL

Burmans' misleading information about chairperson far from truth: Religare

Burmans write to Sebi seeking probe into Religare share sale by chairperson

Executives plan to invest more in GenAI for sustainability: IBM study

Tejas Networks, Telecom Egypt sign pact to speed-up vision of Digital Egypt

Adani Ports acquires 95% stake in Gopalpur Port in Rs 3,350 cr deal

SpiceJet to own 13 Bombardier Q400 planes after $91 mn settlement

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath leads $10 mn round in coffee specialty brand Subko

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Investment Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon