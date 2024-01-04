Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Burmans' misleading information about chairperson far from truth: Religare

Such misleading information disrupts the operations of the company and misleads the stakeholders, impacting the share value of the company, it said

Religare

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Thursday launched an attack on Burmans saying recent misleading information shared in the public domain by them is not only far from the truth but can best be described as false claims without evidence.
The Burman family on Wednesday called for an investigation into the allotment of an 8 per cent share of Religare Finvest Ltd to Religare Enterprises Chairman Rashmi Saluja through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Terming the allotment "unfortunate," the Burman family, the largest shareholder of REL, in which it collectively owns 21.24 per cent through its entities, said the process "raises a question mark on the management and the independence of the independent directors" of the diversified financial services firm.
In a rebuttal to Burman family allegations, the REL board and the independent directors, in a statement, said, "The recent misleading information shared in the public domain by the Burmans is not only far from the truth but can best be described as false claims without evidence. Such misinformation impacts shareholder value and erodes confidence in Indian corporate ethics and must be dealt with immediately with the highest level of urgency."

REL is a professionally managed company governed by the regulators of the country with the deepest of scrutiny, the statement said, adding, "We must trust the regulators and the process and allow the company to operate to its full potential."

Such misleading information disrupts the operations of the company and misleads the stakeholders, impacting the share value of the company, it said.
Any person or persons should refrain from making any such statements without fact-checking, it added.
Observing that Religare is at an inflection point due to the efforts of the board and the management over the last five years, it said, a one-time settlement of Religare Finvest Ltd was completed through organic collections and payments of more than Rs 9,000 crore made to the country's banking system.
As a result of the overall growth of all businesses, it said, the company's market cap has remarkably increased to about $ 1 billion from a low of under $ 100 million in March 2018.

Also Read

Religare chief Rashmi Saluja claims corporate gender discrimination

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Kedaara Capital backs decision made on ESOPs issued to Religare Chairperson

Burmans write to Sebi seeking probe into Religare share sale by chairperson

InGovern raises red flags over Care Health Esops to REL's Rashmi Saluja

Airtel loses 1.2 million users, Jio gains 1.84 million in October: Trai

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

State-owned PFC commits Rs 25,000 cr for power sector projects in Gujarat

SBI likely to issue perpetual bonds to wrap up FY borrowing: Report

Poonawalla Fincorp's AUM rises 57% to around Rs 21,850 cr in Q3FY24

The spat between the Burman family and REL started soon after the family through its entities, in September announced a Rs 2,116 crore open offer to the shareholders of the financial services company to acquire a controlling stake in the firm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Religare Enterprises Esops Religare Religare Finvest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon