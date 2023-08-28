American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays

The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.
The US Department of Transportation said Monday it is the largest such fine against an airline since rules covering long ground delays took effect about a decade ago.
The department said its investigation revealed that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane. There are exceptions in which airlines are allowed to bend the rules, including for safety and security reasons, but the department said none of those were factors in the flights it identified.
This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who vowed to hold airlines accountable under consumer-protection laws.
Also Read
8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report
Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion
India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report
The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft
Baron Capital nearly halves Byju's valuation, marks up Swiggy, Pine Labs
Apollo Connect launched to provide connected healthcare ecosystem in India
Tiger Global, DST Global sell 1.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 cr
Sovereign AI capability a must for India, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna
Sun Pharma aims to spend 7-8% of sales on R&D activities this fiscal
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)