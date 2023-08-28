American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays

The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.

The US Department of Transportation said Monday it is the largest such fine against an airline since rules covering long ground delays took effect about a decade ago.

The department said its investigation revealed that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane. There are exceptions in which airlines are allowed to bend the rules, including for safety and security reasons, but the department said none of those were factors in the flights it identified.

This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who vowed to hold airlines accountable under consumer-protection laws.

Also Read 8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft Baron Capital nearly halves Byju's valuation, marks up Swiggy, Pine Labs Apollo Connect launched to provide connected healthcare ecosystem in India Tiger Global, DST Global sell 1.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 cr Sovereign AI capability a must for India, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Sun Pharma aims to spend 7-8% of sales on R&D activities this fiscal