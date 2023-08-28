Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Tiger Global, DST Global sell 1.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 cr

Tiger Global and billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global on Monday sold a 1.8 per cent stake in online food ordering platform Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions

Zomato

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tiger Global and billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global on Monday sold a 1.8 per cent stake in online food ordering platform Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions.
Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares of Zomato.
Tiger Global through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte and DST Global through its investment vehicle Apolleto Asia Ltd offloaded the shares on BSE and NSE.
According to the bulk and block deal data available with the two exchanges, Tiger Global offloaded a total of 123,486,408 shares on BSE, amounting to a 1.44 per cent stake while Apoletto Asia disposed of 31,980,447 shares or around 0.4 per cent shareholding in Zomato.
The shares were sold in the range of Rs 90.10-91.01 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,411.99 crore.
On Monday, shares of Zomato rose 1.53 per cent to close at Rs 92.33 apiece on BSE and gained 1.48 per cent to close at Rs 92.35 per piece on NSE.

Also Read

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Sovereign AI capability a must for India, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Sun Pharma aims to spend 7-8% of sales on R&D activities this fiscal

CIPL gets Rs 137 cr contract from SPMCIL to set up 2 data centres

Shareholders thwart Kerala-based Federal Bank's ESOP extension plan

Ajjree Engineering to supply critical components for Isro's space missions

As per the bulk deal data with BSE, US-based private equity firm Tiger Global has exited Zomato by selling entire its shareholding in the company.
At the end of June quarter, Tiger Global owned 1.44 per cent stake in Zomato, shareholding data showed with the BSE.
In August 2022, Tiger Global reduced its stake in the company by almost half to 2.77 per cent by selling over 18.45 crore shares in the open market.
Tiger Global's Internet Fund VI Pte had a holding of 5.11 per cent in the online food delivery platform before the sale.
Earlier this month, Zomato reported its first-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24, driven by a strong revenue growth.
Topics : Tiger Global Zomato

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon