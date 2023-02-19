JUST IN
Kerala High Court to hear plea against broadcasters to restore signals
ArcelorMittal, JSW in race to buy NMDC's steel plant in Chhattisgarh

Steel company shares to be listed on Monday

Topics
ArcelorMittal | JSW steel | Steel Industry

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

The world’s largest steel company, ArcelorMittal, and Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel are in the race to buy the steel plant of mining major National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Chhattisgarh. The steel company will be listed separately on Monday and the government plans to privatise it in the current fiscal year.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 19:56 IST

