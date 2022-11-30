JUST IN
Business Standard

AM/NS bulks up for the future, focuses on acquisitions to secure infra

Nearly Rs 90,000 crore worth of capital expenditure has been incurred so far on various asset acquisitions and projects, with a major investment of about Rs 42,000 crore

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

ArcelorMittal
AM/NS Indiaâ€™s management is firmly committed to expansion plans that lay emphasis on the production of value-added products

The entry of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) into India’s league table for steel was noisy, with the world’s largest steelmaker locked in an intense legal battle with the Ruias, promoters of Essar Steel, for more than two years to gain control of the company under India’s nascent insolvency law.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:51 IST

