close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta appoints Ajay Goel as chief financial officer

Goel's last stint with Vedanta was as acting chief financial officer from October 2021 to April this year

Ajay Goel, byju

Ajay Goel

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran finance professional Ajay Goel (pictured) rejoined Vedanta as the new chief financial officer (CFO) after the mining conglomerate owned by billionaire Anil Agarwal recently announced a major demerger plan.

Goel’s appointment is effective from October 30. This is his second stint with Vedanta as the out-going CFO Sonal Shrivastava quit in five months.

Vedanta said Goel’s return is part of the company’s structured rehiring programme called ‘Gharwapsi’, which was introduced less than two years back.

Goel’s previous stint with Vedanta was as the acting CFO from October 2021 to April this year. In the interim, he served as the CFO at the troubled ed-tech company Byju’s.

Shrivastava, who joined from Holcim, in her letter to Vedanta’s management, cited personal reasons for tendering the resignation.

Vedanta has not had a steady leadership for its finance department since 2021. GR Arun Kumar quit Vedanta as the CFO in February 2021.

In October of the same year, Goel was appointed CFO in an acting capacity.

Shrivastava’s exit, and Goel’s return to Vedanta took place at a crucial point, where the company announced plans to demerge its businesses. Vedanta has started the process to ultimately list its businesses as six different listed entities.

More immediate than the demerger, Goel will have to also address concern on the debt side and proposed asset monetisation.

Rating agencies have raised concerns over Vedanta and the promoters’ ability to service debt in a timely manner.

Earlier this month, Crisil placed the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Limited under ‘Rating Watch with Negative Implications’.

The agency said the ratings may also be downgraded if Vedanta is not able to bring down its end-of-year financial leverage to below 2.7 times through the asset monetisation route, which is to be completed by December this year. 


On the move
 
October 2021: Ajay Goel appointed acting chief financial officer of Vedanta
 
April 2023: Goel resigns; joins Byju’s as CFO
 

Also Read

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

Vedanta considering separate entities for businesses, says Anil Agarwal

Vedanta to complete sale of steel assets by March 2024: Anil Agarwal

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel returns to Vedanta Ltd to oversee restructuring

RGIC takes legal opinion on Hinduja's plan to extinguish ESOPs of RCAP

Stationery player Cello World sets IPO price band at Rs 617-648 per share

Amazon rolls out passkey support on browser, iOS devices for better safety

Malaysia gives nod to Lynas to process rare earths until March 2026

Ikea ordered to pay Rs 3,000 for asking customer to buy Rs 20 carry bag

May 2023: Vedanta announces Sonal Shrivastava as CFO
 
October 2023: Shrivastava resigns; Goel rejoins Vedanta as CFO

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Crisil

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon