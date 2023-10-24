close
Amazon rolls out passkey support on browser, iOS devices for better safety

Passkey eliminates the step of entering the Amazon password. This is achieved by using the credentials to unlock the device

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Online retail shopping giant Amazon is rolling out passkey support on browsers and iOS devices, which is likely to make it easier and safer for customers to access their accounts without using their sign-in credentials, The Statesman (TS) has reported.

How does the new update work?

The latest update allows users to set up passkeys in the settings of their Amazon account. This eliminates the step of entering the Amazon password. This is achieved by using the credentials to unlock the device. For instance, customers will use the same face, fingerprint, or PIN as they use to unlock their device. Speaking about the update, senior vice president of ecommerce at Amazon, Dave Treadwell, said, "This is about giving customers ease-of-use and security simultaneously in their Amazon experience."

Elaborating on the subject, the TS report quoted Treadwell as saying, "While passwords will still be around in the foreseeable future, this is an exciting step in the right direction. We are thrilled to be an early adopter of this new authentication method, helping to realise our vision for a more secure, passwordless internet."

Who can use passkeys on Amazon?

Passkey support is available for all Amazon customers accessing the platform on a browser. The company is expanding the feature to iOS device users with support coming soon to the Android Amazon Shopping app, the company has said in a statement, The Statesman reported.


Is a passkey better than using a password?

Passkeys can't be written down or guessed and thus eliminate several security-related risks by preventing accidental sharing of a passkey with a hacker. "When a customer uses a passkey on their device, it proves they have their device and are able to unlock it. Customers no longer need to worry about remembering unique passwords or using easy-to-guess identifiers, like names or birthdays," the report cited an Amazon statement.

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

