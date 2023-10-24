close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Stationery player Cello World sets IPO price band at Rs 617-648 per share

The issue will open for public subscription on October 30 and conclude on November 1, and the anchor book of the offer will be opened for a day on October 27, according to the red herring prospectus

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Household products and stationery manufacturer Cello World Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 617-Rs 648 per share for its Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO), market sources said on Tuesday.
 
The issue will open for public subscription on October 30 and conclude on November 1, and the anchor book of the offer will be opened for a day on October 27, according to the red herring prospectus.
 
The issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and other selling shareholders, with no fresh issue of equity share component.
 
The offer includes a reservation of shares worth up to Rs 10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.
 
The company has raised the size of its IPO size to Rs 1,900 crore from Rs 1,750 planned earlier.
 
The OFS comprises the sale of equity shares by Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod, Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, Babita Pankaj Rathod and Ruchi Gaurav Rathod.
 
The Mumbai-based Cello World has a product portfolio across three key categories -- consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and related products.
 
In 2017, it ventured into the glassware and opal ware business under the 'Cello' brand.
 
The company has 13 manufacturing facilities in five different locations -- Daman, Haridwar (Uttarakhand); Baddi (Himachal Pradesh); Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kolkata (West Bengal) as of March 31, 2023. It is also in the process of setting up a glassware manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.
 
Besides, its net profit rose 30 per cent to Rs 285 crore in FY23 from Rs 219.52 crore in the preceding fiscal.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are book-running lead managers.
 
The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Stationery maker Cello World's Rs 1,900 crore IPO to open on Oct 30

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Stationery maker Doms files draft papers for $145 mn IPO with Sebi

SLMC plans to raise about Rs 700 cr IPO by mid-2024 for business expansion

Favourable mkt conditions push 139 SMEs to mobilise Rs 3,540-cr via IPO

IRM Energy's Rs 545 crore IPO subscribed 27 times on last day of offer

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times on second day of subscription

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 1.71 times on first day of subscription

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : IPO Stock Market Cello stationery market Markets

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon