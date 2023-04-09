close

Apollo Micro Systems fixes record date for 1:10 share sub-division

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has fixed May 4 as the record date to split its shares in ratio of 1:10

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has fixed May 4 as the record date to split its shares in ratio of 1:10.

On March 28, the company's shareholders had approved a proposal for the share division through postal ballot, the company said in a statement.

Subsequently, the board also passed the necessary resolution on April 6, 2023 and fixed May 4 as the record date for sub-division of shares, it said.

One equity share of Rs 10 each will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of Re one each fully paid up, AMSL said.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

