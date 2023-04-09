Tata AIG, others to provide $10 billion insurance cover to Air India

Tata Sons, which is now the new owner of the airline, has picked up its own subsidiary Tata AIG General Insurance, a joint venture with AIG of United States, as the "lead insurer" for the airline by giving it a larger share of insurance premium as compared to New India Assurance -- the previous leader of the consortium. The leader will take home a higher share of the premium (around 36 per cent of premium) and also take a higher risk when compared to other members of the consortium.

Tata AIG General Insurance and other insurance companies have won the mandate to provide insurance cover worth $10 billion to Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express fleet. The airline will be paying a premium of $30 million (Rs 246 crore) for the financial year beginning April 1 -- same as the previous financial year.