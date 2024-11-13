Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Tyres Q2 results: Net profit decreases 37% to Rs 297 crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 results: Net profit decreases 37% to Rs 297 crore

The tyre maker posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 474 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal

Apollo strives to build brands

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 37 per cent to Rs 297 crore in the September 2024 quarter, hit by tepid demand in the domestic market and an increase in raw material prices.

The tyre maker posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 474 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,437 crore in the second quarter against Rs 6,280 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"We witnessed a weak demand scenario in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment in our largest market -- India, which negated the strong growth in the replacement segment," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar stated.

 

In Europe, the company saw positive revenue growth in the passenger vehicle segment, which is the largest segment for Apollo in that geography, he added.

"Unprecedented increases in raw material prices have impacted our profitability," Kanwar noted.

More From This Section

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

No criminal conspiracy by ICICI officials in NDTV loan repayment case: CBI

insolvency

Frequent breach of timelines leading to more liquidations under IBC: ICRA

ongc

ONGC to soon open 5 wells in KG basin to boost gas, crude output in H2FY25

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

HC rejects UBI plea seeking transfer of Valmiki scam probe to CBI

PayU

Prosus plans to list Indian digital payments, lending firm 'PayU' in 2025

The company said its board approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore by issue of non-convertible debentures, to be allotted in one or more tranches, through private placement.

Shares of Apollo Tyres settled 3.19 per cent down at Rs 456.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Apollo Tyres, Axis Bank: Top picks by Osho Krishan of Angel One for Aug 26

Stock pick

Apollo Tyres, Granules among top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit dips 24% to Rs 302 cr on lower sales

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Marico, Apollo Tyres among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Topics : Apollo Tyres Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon