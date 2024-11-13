Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Frequent breach of timelines leading to more liquidations under IBC: ICRA

Frequent breach of timelines leading to more liquidations under IBC: ICRA

In over 71 per cent of the cases, the 270-day timeline is getting exceeded, the report by rating agency Icra said, adding that this is resulting in a higher number of liquidation orders

insolvency

The agency said large accounts of over Rs 1,000 crore have a 15 per cent share in resolved cases.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks have had to take a haircut of over two-thirds in the corporate insolvency cases being resolved through the bankruptcy courts, a report said on Wednesday.

In over 71 per cent of the cases, the 270-day timeline is getting exceeded, the report by rating agency Icra said, adding that this is resulting in a higher number of liquidation orders as the elongated process erodes value.

"'Lenders continue to face steep haircuts or reduction in loan amounts of nearly 72 per cent in Q2 FY2025 as the overall resolution process continues to face material delays emerging from litigations from either promoters or dissenting creditors," the agency's group head for structured finance ratings Abhishek Dafria said.

 

He added that 71 per cent of the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) had exceeded 270 days, post-admission by the NCLT.

"The elongated process results in further erosion of the corporate debtor, which has also resulted in a high share (44 per cent) of CIRPs being closed through liquidation orders," he said.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which was introduced in 2016, suggests that a case be solved in 270 days and one of the objectives for introducing the new bankruptcy laws was to extract the best value for lenders by resolving an asset rather than taking it to liquidation.

The domestic rating agency said the number of overall corporate debtors since the introduction of IBC has now crossed 8,000, of which 6,039 CIRPs have been resolved either through a successful resolution plan or withdrawal or liquidation.

More From This Section

ongc

ONGC to soon open 5 wells in KG basin to boost gas, crude output in H2FY25

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

HC rejects UBI plea seeking transfer of Valmiki scam probe to CBI

PayU

Prosus plans to list Indian digital payments, lending firm 'PayU' in 2025

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Nokia to deploy 3,300 new sites for VI's 4G expansion by March 2025

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali due to volcanic eruption

A total of 1,068 CIRPs have seen successful closure through a resolution plan, thereby allowing the corporate debtor to continue as a going concern, it said, adding that lenders have realized over Rs 3.5 lakh through these.

Dafria said there has been a "meaningful change" in borrower behaviour as the code is acting as a deterrent for promoters to lose control of entities.

The agency said large accounts of over Rs 1,000 crore have a 15 per cent share in resolved cases but have an 89 per cent share in the recovery. Therefore, any improvement in recovery in these large accounts would drive the overall recovery, it added.

The dip in the overall realised value from CIRPs yielding a resolution plan to 31 per cent till September 2024 can be attributed to a marginal decline in recovery in these large accounts, the agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

industry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy

IBBI proposes mediation mechanism for operational creditors in IBC

Ravi Mital

Lenders have recovered Rs 3.5 trillion under IBC: IBBI Chairperson Mital

Ravi Mital

IBBI chief asks insolvency professionals to be transparent to improve bids

insolvency

Resolutions under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code highest in FY24: Crisil

NCLT, Resolutions

At 269, NCLT approves record resolutions under IBC in FY24: IBBI data

Topics : IBC resolution Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code insolvent companies NCLAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon