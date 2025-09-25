Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apple pushes EU to repeal tech rules citing delayed features, app risks

Apple pushes EU to repeal tech rules citing delayed features, app risks

The request comes as the European Commission reviews the law, marking its first evaluation of the act's effectiveness and its capacity to respond to emerging technologies, including AI

Apple

The iPhone maker said that EU users are experiencing delays in new features and facing increased privacy and security risks due to the DMA. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple urged the European Union on Wednesday to repeal the landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping set of rules designed to rein in the power of Big Tech firms, and introduce a new regulation that it considers more suitable. 
The request comes as the European Commission reviews the law, marking its first evaluation of the act's effectiveness and its capacity to respond to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. The commission had invited stakeholder feedback until September 24. 
The iPhone maker said that EU users are experiencing delays in new features and facing increased privacy and security risks due to the DMA. 
 
Apple asked the commission to reassess how the law affects EU consumers who use its products, saying it will continue to work to deliver new features while meeting legal requirements. 
A European Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday that "Gatekeepers, like Apple, must allow interoperability of third-party devices with their operating systems," reaffirming that compliance under the DMA is an obligation, not a choice. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 25

Tech Wrap Sept 25: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, Surface Pro, Sony State of Play

iOS 26.1 public beta on iPhone Air

Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Check new features, how to install

iPhone Air Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Motorola to launch ultra-thin smartphone to rival iPhone Air, Samsung Edge

iPhone 17 series scratchgate issue (Image: X/amisecured)

iPhone 17 series 'Scratchgate' controversy: Here is what Apple said on it

European Union, EU

EU questions Apple, Google and Microsoft on steps to curb financial scams

Apple said the law has forced it to postpone the rollout of several features in the EU, including iPhone mirroring to Mac and live translation with AirPods, citing engineering challenges. 
The company, which sells millions of its devices and services in the bloc, said location-based features in Maps have been postponed in the EU because the DMA requires it to make certain features work with non-Apple products or third-party developers. 
The iPhone maker said it has not found a way to comply with the bloc's demands without compromising user data and that its proposed safeguards were rejected by the European Commission. 
"It's become clear that we can't solve every problem the DMA creates," Apple said. 
"Over time, it's become clear that the DMA isn't helping markets. It's making it harder to do business in Europe." In June, Apple changed rules and fees in its App Store in the EU to comply with the bloc's antitrust order. 
The DMA, which came into force last year, requires large tech firms to open up their platforms to competitors. 
Apple said this has led to a "riskier, less intuitive" app experience for EU users, with sideloading and alternative marketplaces introducing threats such as scams, malware and pornography apps that were previously banned on its store. 
US President Donald Trump's administration has consistently criticised the DMA, while the commission has firmly rebutted Trump's statement.

More From This Section

PD Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank

StanChart to focus on multi-product clients; no new branches planned

Skoda Octavia Scout and Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda brings back Octavia in India; only 100 units up for sale in 2025

Accenture

Accenture beats Q4 revenue estimates, plans $865m AI-driven restructuring

Wipro

Public transport not allowed on Wipro campus: Chairman Azim Premji

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

JLR India operations remain unaffected by UK plant shutdown, cyber-attack

Topics : Company News Apple European Union iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon