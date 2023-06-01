close

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has set a target of manufacturing 20 million iPhones a year at the plant in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of state capital and tech hub

Reuters BENGALURU
Foxconn Technology Group

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones in the southern Indian state of Karnataka by April 2024, the state government said on Thursday.

The land for the factory would be handed over to Foxconn by July 1, the government said, adding that the project, valued at Rs 13,000 crore ($1.59 billion), is expected to create around 50,000 jobs.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has set a target of manufacturing 20 million iPhones a year at the plant in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of state capital and tech hub Bengaluru.

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict Covid-related restrictions disrupted the production of new iPhones and other devices in the country. The tech giant is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

A spokesperson for Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Foxconn iPhone Apple

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

