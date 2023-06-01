Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones in the southern Indian state of Karnataka by April 2024, the state government said on Thursday.

The land for the factory would be handed over to Foxconn by July 1, the government said, adding that the project, valued at Rs 13,000 crore ($1.59 billion), is expected to create around 50,000 jobs.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has set a target of manufacturing 20 million iPhones a year at the plant in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of state capital and tech hub Bengaluru.

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict Covid-related restrictions disrupted the production of new iPhones and other devices in the country. The tech giant is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

A spokesperson for Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Also Read iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report Foxconn likely to expand its Chennai iPhone manufacturing facility WinZO concludes third round of ESOP liquidation for 25% of workforce SJVN signs project development pact for 669 MW Lower Arun HEP in Nepal Brand discovery platform Magicpin adds 10,000 fashion stores in a year Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91% Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P