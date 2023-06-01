close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Brand discovery platform Magicpin adds 10,000 fashion stores in a year

Gurgaon-based company aims to add another 10,000 stores by the end of 2023

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Magicpin, magicpin

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Magicpin, a brand discovery and savings platform, said on Thursday it added more than 150 fashion brands and 10,000 stores on its platform in the last 12 months.
Fashion contributes as much as 25 per cent of Magicpin’s total revenue. The company claims that Puma, Titan World, Wildcraft, United Colors of Benetton, and Levi’s are among the major brands that joined the platform in the last 12 months. Magicpin (branded as magicpin) aims to add another 10,000 fashion stores by the end of 2023.

“We’re the single largest hyperlocal fashion retail platform and have been experiencing steady 10 per cent month-on-month growth in terms of scale,” said Anshoo Sharma, chief executive officer and co-founder of Magicpin.
“Going further we will double down our presence and tie up with 10,000 more fashion stores by the end of this calendar year as customers’ seek value-for-money fashion options from popular international and national brands,” he said.

Magicpin uses geo-tagging to study trends in a particular location to give targeted recommendations and style options to customers.
The Gurugram-based company is on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)—a government-backed non-profit company set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) )—to offer cheaper food items than online delivery leaders Swiggy and Zomato.

Also Read

magicpin becomes largest restaurant aggregator on ONDC with 22,000 outlets

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

Mehul Kothari suggests going long on Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion

TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91%

Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran

Pharma major Lupin receives approval from US FDA for diazepam rectal gel


“On the ONDC network, we’ve grown 100x month-on-month making it more than 3 lakhs orders per month. magicpin is also the largest restaurant aggregator on the ONDC network, with over 22,000+ restaurants already onboarded,” Sharma told 'Business Standard' earlier.
Topics : MagicPin fashion industry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
3 min read

Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran

SpiceJet
2 min read

Pharma major Lupin receives approval from US FDA for diazepam rectal gel

Lupin
3 min read

Brookfield acquires controlling stake in CleanMax Solar for $360 million

solar projects
1 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon