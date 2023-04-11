close

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel selects IBM for cloud-powered transformation

With capacity expansion plans on a roll, the company recognised that its core business processes will require the necessary scalability and flexibility to support growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has selected IT major IBM to drive cloud-powered transformation, a statement said on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), the joint venture of the two leading steelmakers, is an integrated flat steel manufacturer with over 600 steel grades and serves multiple industries and key markets through its India, Indonesia, and Dubai business entities.

With capacity expansion plans on a roll, the company recognised that its core business processes will require the necessary scalability and flexibility to support growth.

Towards this, AM/NS India tapped into IBM Consulting's cloud-powered business transformation capabilities and expertise in the metals and mining industry prevalent in India.

"IBM today announced that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India...has collaborated with IBM Consulting to reinvent mission-critical processes in order to boost agility, and efficiency with digital transformation," the statement said.

AM/NS India expects to achieve its overarching objective of reinventing itself into a data-driven enterprise.

IBM Consulting has also revamped the enterprise structure and existing solutions through a change management approach that resolved several business-critical pain points.

Topics : ArcelorMittal | IBM | Cloud | growth

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

