Home / Companies / News / Arintra secures $21m Series A funding led by Peak XV for AI medical coding

Arintra secures $21m Series A funding led by Peak XV for AI medical coding

The funding, joined by Endeavor Health Ventures and Y Combinator, will boost Arintra's US expansion, product development, and team growth while setting up a Bay Area base

Aneeka Chatterjee
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Arintra, a GenAI-powered medical coding platform for healthcare providers, has raised $21 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners, with Endeavor Health Ventures, Y Combinator, and others participating. The funds will support nationwide adoption, accelerate product development, expand the team, and establish a Bay Area headquarters to meet growing demand.
 
“Reimbursement in healthcare is fundamentally broken. Payers are moving fast, using policy and technology to shift more burden onto providers, but autonomous coding hasn’t kept up,” said Nitesh Shroff, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Arintra. “We built Arintra to help healthcare providers secure compliant revenue at scale while easing the burden on frontline teams.”
 
 
Tight margins and rising complexity 
The company said healthcare organisations face tighter margins, coder shortages, and complex payer demands. New policies have further strained reimbursements, driving demand for proactive automation to help providers navigate an increasingly challenging environment.
 
Arintra said it delivers revenue assurance through a proactive, outcomes-driven approach, ensuring health systems receive accurate, efficient reimbursement.

Integrated platform for coding and documentation 
“At Arintra, we bring together autonomous medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, and denial prevention in a single platform,” said Preeti Bhargava, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Arintra. “By helping providers document what was done, code what was documented, and properly support what was charged, we enable them to secure full, compliant reimbursement at a lower cost, with fewer delays and significantly less manual effort.”
 
Arintra has processed over $1 billion in healthcare charges. Mercyhealth recorded a 5.1 per cent rise in revenue, 43 per cent fewer denials, and 32 per cent lower costs. 
 
Client results and ROI 
Arintra also helped Reid Health improve accounts receivable speed and coding accuracy. “We chose Arintra because it integrates deeply with Epic and changed how we code without disrupting our workflows. We went from billing delays and high denials to faster A/R and fully automated charge capture. It is one of the few AI tools that delivers hard ROI, fast,” said Muhammad Siddiqui, Chief Information Officer at Reid Health.
 
Investor view 
Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners, said: “The disruption of the $150 billion healthcare reimbursements industry will be one of AI’s defining impacts. Arintra’s autonomous system tackles one of the hardest challenges for providers: translating clinical documentation into accurate insurance codes so they get paid fairly and fast. After backing Nitesh and Preeti at seed through our Surge programme, Peak XV Partners is excited to double down and lead Arintra’s Series A round.”
 
Technology and integration 
Arintra’s GenAI platform combines large language models and clinical knowledge graphs to apply specialty-specific coding with precision. The fully explainable, auditable codes integrate with electronic health records such as Epic and Athena, operating seamlessly within existing clinical workflows.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Artificial Intelligence in health healthcare technologies

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

