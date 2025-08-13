Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors enters Dominican Republic with range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors enters Dominican Republic with range of commercial vehicles

The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and introduces a tailored portfolio of commercial vehicles

Tata motors

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has forayed into the Dominican Republic market through a strategic partnership with Equimax, its authorised distributor.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and introduces a tailored portfolio of commercial vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of the region's logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery sectors, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"The Dominican Republic presents a high-potential market aligned with Tata Motors' commercial vehicles' global growth ambitions. With its growing economy and infrastructure, our advanced commercial vehicle solutions are well-positioned to support national development goals," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Head International Business Asif Shamim said.  Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Di-Ammonia Phosphate, DAP

L&T Energy, Japan's ITOCHU to develop green ammonia project in Gujarat

Representative image

Optiemus Infracom targets ₹2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screens

Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy gets ₹1,739 cr debt funding from Ireda for renewables

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

Govt to begin LIC stake sale roadshows, may sell 3% stake in first tranche

SpiceJet

SpiceJet inks damp-lease deal for 5 Boeing 737s ahead of winter schedule

Topics : Tata Motors Dominican Republic vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon