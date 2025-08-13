Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Optiemus Infracom targets ₹2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screens

Optiemus Infracom targets ₹2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screens

The company launched RhinoTech -- Made-in-India Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, which uses glass engineered by Corning

Representative image by nensuria on Freepik

RhinoTech screen protectors will be manufactured at Optiemus' facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh | Representative image by nensuria on Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom expects revenue of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in the financial year 2027 from its tempered glass screen protectors business, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company launched RhinoTech -- Made-in-India Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, which uses glass engineered by Corning.

Optiemus Infracom Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said that RhinoTech brings global technology and innovation with enhanced hygienic benefits like anti-microbial glass.

"It is the first time in India that such advanced screen protection, developed with glass from Corning Incorporated, will be produced locally and made available for both domestic and international markets. We expect additional revenue of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in financial year 2027 from RhinoTech business," Gupta said.

 

RhinoTech screen protectors will be manufactured at Optiemus' facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Optiemus Infracom glass technology smart glass

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

