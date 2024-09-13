Armani/Caffe makes India debut with launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

A view of the newly-opened Armani Cafe at Jio World Plaza mall in Mumbai. (Photo: Reliance)

Reliance Retail launched India’s first Armani/ Caffè, the high-end cafe brand operated by the Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani, in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza on Thursday.

“Another dream takes shape as we open our doors to India’s first and world’s 5th Armani/ Caffe, proud of what the team has achieved here,” announced Sumeet Yadav, head of Hamleys and Pret India at RBL, in a LinkedIn post. Located beside the Giorgio Armani boutique at the plaza located in upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, the venue boasts an Italian ambiance with muted blues and elegant palm motifs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 52 seater caffe aims to offer a sophisticated dining experience, having a quality associated with the Armani brand. According to a report by The Indian Express, the menu features designer Giorgio Armani’s favourite dishes, blending Italian authenticity and the luxury of 52 of the finest wines imported from Italy. The average cost for two people, including drinks, is Rs 12,000.



According to the information available on the official Armani website, renowned designer Giorgio’s favourite dish is the classic spinach and ricotta tortelli piacentini. Last year, the dining brand celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Armani cafe brand launched in 1998

Armani tapped into the food and beverage space in 1998 with the launch of its Paris restaurant. Today, it features more than 20 such high-end restaurants, cafes, and bars around the world, marking its presence in Doha, Dubai, Milan, New York, Tokyo among others.

Armani cafe marks the latest addition to Jio World Plaza mall, which hosts some of the world's leading global brands. Earlier reports suggested that Reliance had been in discussions with the brand about its entry into India since 2020.

Gatsby’s Bar, Si Nonna’s, and Ladurée are among other international dining brands at the mall, spread across 18.5 acres.