Home / Markets / News / Ambani, Adani wooing mom-and-pop investors into financial markets

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance’s bonus issue may be a sweetener for shareholders of the energy-to-entertainment conglomerate. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

By P R Sanjai
Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are wooing India’s retail investors as this cadre entrenches itself into the country’s financial markets.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of Asia’s no. 2 richest tycoon, is for the first time marketing bonds to mom and pop investors, and on Wednesday said the quota set aside for this segment was fully subscribed on the first day of the sale. 
The following day, Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.’s board approved giving shareholders an extra share for every one they hold — a move that boosts liquidity and affordability for small investors as it increases the number of shares in the portfolio while slashing the stock price.
 
Adani’s debt sale taps into a new source of funding at a time when the group is moving past a scathing short-seller attack last year and riding a surge in investor confidence.

Topics : retail investor Gautam Adani Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

