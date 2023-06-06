As MTNL fails to turn profitable, govt may shift ops to BSNL, says report



This is a departure from the earlier plan of the government to merge the two entities. The government is planning to bring down curtains on the telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Mint reported. The plan is to shift MTNL's staff and operations to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), people aware of the development were quoted as saying in the report.



In addition to that, the government is also considering the delisting of MTNL from the stock exchanges. However, so far, there are no plans to list BSNL. The decision has come in the wake of MTNL's continuous losses resulting in rising debt. An official in the know said that the decision had been almost finalised. The official added that MTNL would be shut down, and BSNL would take over its operations.



BSNL's revenues have increased from Rs 19,052 crore in FY22 to Rs 20,700 crore in FY23. This is when losses have also widened from 6,981 crore to Rs 8,161 crore during the same period. Notably, BSNL's financial standing has become stronger over the past few years, thanks to the Rs 1.64 trillion support from the union government in 2021. The report quoted a govt official as saying, "They've prepaid Rs 7,000 crores of bank loans, and they will begin offering 5G services by 2024."

Also Read TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore Govt to try merging BSNL & MTNL again, appoints Deloitte as advisor: Report TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation BBK makes Oppo, OnePlus and Realme separate entities in India: Report Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification Rebel Foods offers ESOPs worth Rs 550 cr to kitchen, corporate employees HDFC Bank suspends senior executive over video of his unruly behaviour Henkel eyes around 30% share of premium hair styling segment by 2025