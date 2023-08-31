Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
5623.65 + 24.60
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
39088.60 + 11.05
Nifty Bank (-0.39%)
44060.75 -171.85
Heatmap

Digital lending firm Lendingkart's Q1 profit doubles, revenue rises 43%

Company says MSME 'segment flourishing' and the demand for business will grow

Lendingkart

Lendingkart logo

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

LendingKart Group, which gives loans to small businesses, said on Thursday its profit almost doubled to Rs 30 crore in the first quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24) compared to the same period last year as credit demand grows.

The Ahmedabad-based digital lender, which is backed by Fullerton, said revenue increased 43 per cent to Rs 269 crore in Q1 FY24. It recorded a 49 per cent year-on-year increase in the value of loans, which amount to Rs 1,213 crore. Out of the total disbursal in Q1 FY24, Rs 963 crore was made through the company’s co-lending partnerships with some 20 firms and the rest via its in-house non-banking financial corporation (NBFC).

“We are also proud of playing a role that helps our partner banks and NBFCs expand their footprint across India. This shared growth drives our outstanding numbers that continue to prove Lendingkart’s position in the financial industry. We will continue to focus on simplifying finance for small businesses and driving economic growth with our innovative solutions,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

Total assets under management (AUM) of the lender, which focuses on lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), grew 52 per cent to Rs 5,515 crore from Rs 3,621 crore a year ago.

The company said till date it has disbursed more than 250,000 loans amounting to Rs 15,000 crore and believes demand will continue rising.

“The MSME segment itself is flourishing and the demand for business expansion is going to grow. (Additionally), fintechs bring together the distribution strength and the speed of credit access,” said Abhishek Singh, chief operating officer at LendingKart, told 'Business Standard' in an interaction.

Also Read

Lendingkart raises Rs 200cr in debt financing from EvolutionX Debt Capital

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

NRL, IIT-Guwahati sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust

Adani Group, Hindenburg, Supreme Court and OCCRP: All you need to know

Tata Power arm in deal with steel maker Sanyo to set up captive solar plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks pact with SSMI to set up 28-MW solar plant


Topics : Lendingkart Technologies Lendingkart Finance

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon