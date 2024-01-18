'Boycott Mcdonald's' trends as UK unit issues statement on Israel-Hamas war

American multinational fast-food chain McDonald's continued to face growing backlash amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as 'Boycott McDonald's' trended on social media on Thursday.

The renewed boycott call followed after the franchise's United Kingdom unit, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday, denied its support for "any governments involved in the Middle East crisis." McDonald's statement followed in response to a remark made by a social media user who called for the company's boycott and Palestine's freedom on the McDonald's feed.



"We are dismayed by disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East. McDonald's corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict. Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by the crisis. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we'll always proudly open our doors to anyone…." the corporation posted.

McDonald's Israel free meal policy for IDF





ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas war: Qatar, France send medicine for hostages in Gaza However, pro-Palestine social media users were quick to point out the fast food chain's policy of giving out free meals to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) since the outbreak of the war. The users indicated that by executing such a move, McDonald's has shown its support for Israel, while the war continues in Gaza, leading to the death of over 23,000 Palestinians.

Notably, a week after the war broke out, McDonald's Israel unit announced free subsidised meals for IDF and rescue forces in the wake of the conflict. "Since the outbreak of the war, McDonald's Israel has donated over one hundred thousand meals to the security forces, the residents of the Otaf and the hospitals, when 5 of the chain's restaurants were opened for this purpose only. In addition, McDonald's Israel gives a 50 per cent discount to all security and rescue forces that arrive independently at the branches," the Israel unit posted on X on October 19.

Close to 45,000 posts made it to X by Thursday noon, calling for the restaurant's boycott. Several demonstrators posted videos of ongoing protests outside McDonald's chains as they extended their support for Palestine.

McDonald's Malaysia sues boycott movement for $1 million

Notably, earlier in January, McDonald's Malaysia had sued the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia movement for $1 million in damages, alleging the spread of "false and defamatory statements" against the restaurant. The BDS movement aims to end international support for Israel's "oppression of Palestinians" and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

Several Western brands have been facing the heat over the issue including prominent names such as Starbucks, Puma, and Hewlett Packard among others for their "support for Israel." Calling for their boycott, pro-Palestinian activists are lobbying for greater attention toward the plight of nearly all 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lost their homes in the ongoing conflict.