Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Boycott Mcdonald's' trends as UK unit issues statement on Israel-Hamas war

Besides McDonald's, several Western brands have been facing the heat over the issue, including prominent names such as Starbucks, Puma, and Hewlett Packard, among others for their "support for Israel"

mcdonalds,israel boycott

Pro-Palestinian protesters outside McDonald's chain, which is reported to be from Australia's Grafton. (Photo: X/@westbankbhoy)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American multinational fast-food chain McDonald's continued to face growing backlash amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as 'Boycott McDonald's' trended on social media on Thursday.

The renewed boycott call followed after the franchise's United Kingdom unit, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday, denied its support for "any governments involved in the Middle East crisis." McDonald's statement followed in response to a remark made by a social media user who called for the company's boycott and Palestine's freedom on the McDonald's feed.

"We are dismayed by disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East. McDonald's corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict. Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by the crisis. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we'll always proudly open our doors to anyone…." the corporation posted.

McDonald's Israel free meal policy for IDF

However, pro-Palestine social media users were quick to point out the fast food chain's policy of giving out free meals to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) since the outbreak of the war. The users indicated that by executing such a move, McDonald's has shown its support for Israel, while the war continues in Gaza, leading to the death of over 23,000 Palestinians.

ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas war: Qatar, France send medicine for hostages in Gaza

Notably, a week after the war broke out, McDonald's Israel unit announced free subsidised meals for IDF and rescue forces in the wake of the conflict. "Since the outbreak of the war, McDonald's Israel has donated over one hundred thousand meals to the security forces, the residents of the Otaf and the hospitals, when 5 of the chain's restaurants were opened for this purpose only. In addition, McDonald's Israel gives a 50 per cent discount to all security and rescue forces that arrive independently at the branches," the Israel unit posted on X on October 19.

Close to 45,000 posts made it to X by Thursday noon, calling for the restaurant's boycott. Several demonstrators posted videos of ongoing protests outside McDonald's chains as they extended their support for Palestine.

McDonald's Malaysia sues boycott movement for $1 million

Notably, earlier in January, McDonald's Malaysia had sued the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia movement for $1 million in damages, alleging the spread of "false and defamatory statements" against the restaurant. The BDS movement aims to end international support for Israel's "oppression of Palestinians" and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

Several Western brands have been facing the heat over the issue including prominent names such as Starbucks, Puma, and Hewlett Packard among others for their "support for Israel." Calling for their boycott, pro-Palestinian activists are lobbying for greater attention toward the plight of nearly all 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lost their homes in the ongoing conflict.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Explained: Why does President Muizzu want Indian troops out of Maldives?

2 yrs into war, West seeks ways to steer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

40 Boeing jets inspected as probe continues into blowout: US officials

Palestinians suffer as about 60K wounded overwhelm remaining doctors: UN

Topics : McDonald’s Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon