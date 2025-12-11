Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo cancels over 75 flights, CEO to appear before DGCA: Top updates

IndiGo cancels over 75 flights, CEO to appear before DGCA: Top updates

IndiGo announced that it has reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for Q3, after the civil aviation regulator directed it to cut 10 per cent of its domestic winter schedule

indigo airlines, indigo

The development comes as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) summoned IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pieter Elbers, to appear before the regulator today | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crisis-hit IndiGo's operations continued to return to normalcy on Thursday, with the airline claiming all destinations reconnected and on-time performance restored. On Thursday, IndiGo flight operations remained smooth, even as over 75 cancellations were reported at two airports.
 
Later today, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers will appear before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
 
Here are the latest updates:
 
1. According to a PTI report, Bengaluru airport witnessed 60 IndiGo flight cancellations on Thursday morning, while at least 18 flights were cancelled at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport till 8 am.
 
2. In a statement, IndiGo said its operations have stabilised after recent network adjustments. The airline said it operated over 1,900 daily flights with minimal cancellations since December 8 and expects to run 1,950+ flights on Thursday.
 

Also Read

US visa, US immigration, green card

New US tourist visa rule: Share your social media history before you travel

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

Over Rs 1 trn in unclaimed deposits: How to find, get back your money

Supreme Court, SC

Workplace ICC can hear POSH complaints against outsiders: Supreme Court

seasonal depression, SAD

Why winter triggers seasonal depression and what works best to ease SAD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Cheap polyester shawls passed off as silk at Tirupati in a ₹55 cr scam

 
3. Elbers is scheduled to appear before the aviation regulator around 3 pm today. The DGCA is reviewing the crisis that unfolded after widespread cancellations and has sought detailed data on IndiGo’s recent disruptions, restoration plans and crew management.
 
4. On Wednesday, IndiGo reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for Q3, after the DGCA directed it to cut 10 per cent of its domestic winter schedule. The airline now expects third-quarter capacity to rise in the high single to low double digits, lower than its earlier guidance of high-teens growth. Passenger unit revenue is projected to see a mid–mid-single-digit decline, compared to an earlier outlook that anticipated broadly flat or slightly higher numbers, Reuters reported.
 
5. IndiGo’s shares fell up to 3.45 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹4,642.15 before recovering to trade 0.28 per cent higher at ₹4,822 around noon. The stock has slid 19 per cent so far this month and is trading at more than five times its 30-day average volume, Bloomberg data shows.
 

More From This Section

Prudential

Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

Apple, Apple iPhone, iphone manufacturing in India

SR Batliboi & Associates flags gaps in Apple GCC data backup, audit trails

Tata Steel

Tata Steel doubles down on India with NINL expansion, Maharashtra pushpremium

Volkswagen

Revving up: Volkswagen group rolls out VRS for production site workerspremium

large-cap funds, equity fund

Jindal Jhajjar Power to raise up to ₹2,100 cr debt to acquire thermal plantpremium

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Pieter Elbers DGCA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon