Ather Energy doubles service network to 500 centres across India

In FY26, Ather Energy nearly doubled its service network, expanding from 277 to 500 service centres and significantly increasing its service footprint. From the beginning, Ather has focused on ensuring service support in every city where it sells its scooters, reinforcing its emphasis on making EV ownership seamless and convenient for riders across markets.

In addition to expanding its service network, Ather continues to invest in service quality, efficiency, and the customer experience. Ather’s Gold Service Centres, for instance, are equipped with modern customer lounges, advanced service equipment, and streamlined processes that enhance transparency and reliability. Alongside standard servicing, Ather’s ExpressCare initiative, a 60-minute periodic maintenance service, is available at 82 centres, allowing riders to complete routine maintenance quickly and conveniently without compromising quality.

These initiatives reflect Ather’s ongoing focus on continuously improving the service experience at every touchpoint.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Crossing 500 service centres is an important milestone as we continue to scale our retail footprint and customer base across the country. From the early days, we have focused on building service capacity alongside sales because reliable after-sales support is a core part of the overall ownership experience. As our presence grows, having a strong service network becomes even more critical. Our focus is on ensuring that riders have access to trained technicians, transparent processes, and consistent service quality wherever they are.”

The expansion comes amid strong demand for Ather scooters, including the Ather 450 performance line and the Rizta family scooter, which have broadened the company’s reach into new customer segments and markets. By expanding its service network alongside retail, Ather now offers reliable and timely support across Tier-1, Tier-2, and emerging cities, complementing its plan to scale to 700 Experience Centres by FY26. As of December 31, 2025, Ather Energy has 600 Experience Centres.