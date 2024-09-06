AU SFB, United India Insurance ink pact for giving out insurance products

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and state-owned United India Insurance Company (UIIC) on Friday announced a strategic partnership to distribute general insurance solutions to the bank's customers. It includes motor insurance, personal accident insurance, crop insurance, property insurance, shopkeeper insurance, cyber incident insurance, and more, a joint statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This collaboration positions AU SFB as a preferred choice for its diverse customer base across 21 states and 4 union territories, offering reliable and affordable general insurance solutions, it said. The partnership leverages UIIC's vast network of branches in over 1,000 tier 2 and tier 3 locations, aligning with AU SFB's expanding infrastructure and growing customer portfolio, it said.

AU SFB, having recently filed for a universal banking license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is now focused on enhancing its bancassurance portfolio to offer innovative, technology-enabled insurance solutions to its customer base of over 1 crore, across all segments, it added.

Travel and lifestyle experience firm DreamFolks on Friday said it has launched a highway dining service for travellers which will be available at over 600 outlets along key highways across the country.

It said that this new offering marks DreamFolks' expansion beyond airports and railway stations to provide enhanced convenience for highway travellers.

Commenting on the launch, Liberatha Kallat, Founder and CMD of DreamFolks, said: "With this launch, we are excited to extend our services to highway travellers".

It added that DreamFolks members can now enjoy specially designed meals at popular restaurants on more than 60 key highway routes emanating from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.